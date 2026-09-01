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Warm, humid start to meteorological fall in the Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Patchy morning fog lifts quickly Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, followed by another warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s.

Thunderstorms develop Tuesday night, with the best chance across southern Minnesota, especially near and south of Interstate 90. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the main concern.  

WCCO

Wednesday turns a little cooler, with highs in the lower 80s before warmth builds again Thursday.

Summer-like weather continues through Labor Day weekend, with highs in the 80s and several low-confidence storm chances.

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