Scattered storms expected Sunday ahead of mostly dry Labor Day in Minnesota

Minnesota's next storm system is slowly approaching from the west, bringing some storms for Sunday.

There were a few showers across northern Minnesota in the morning, but most of the activity that develops later will be focused west of the metro.

With more clouds, highs will be a bit cooler but still above average in the low 80s.

WCCO

Rain chances drop a bit in the afternoon and through most of Monday, with most staying dry for a majority of the holiday.

Expect another round of storms Monday night into Tuesday morning.

High temps stay above average in the 80s through Tuesday.

Temperatures come down into the upper 70s by mid-week, but look to warm again by Friday.

Storms are possible again late Friday into early Saturday.