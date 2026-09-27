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Cloudy but drier Sunday after morning rain; highs near 70

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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Outside of a few lingering showers early in the morning, Sunday is looking drier in Minnesota.

Don't expect much sunshine under a mostly cloudy sky. Temps still jump a little closer to 70.

We start the work week quiet and a bit warmer, in the low 70s, on Monday.

A stronger system brings rain back Tuesday. This has the potential to be a bit more substantial, with half an inch of rain possible, but models have been trending down with amounts.

We dry up with more in the way of sunshine through the end of the week and into next weekend.

Temps drop back into the low-mid 60s for highs by the end of the week.

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