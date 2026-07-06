Seasonable, mostly dry Monday in Twin Cities; more storms to come

Monday will offer a quiet start to the week in Minnesota before storm chances return.

The day will be mostly dry, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storms may develop to the northwest around dinner time and weaken as they approach the Twin Cities overnight.

Thunderstorm chances will increase during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Some storms could become severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threats.

Storms may linger into Wednesday before ending, with heavy rain possible.

Starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend, dry weather returns with near-normal temperatures.