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Seasonable, mostly dry Monday in Twin Cities; more storms to come

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Monday will offer a quiet start to the week in Minnesota before storm chances return.

The day will be mostly dry, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storms may develop to the northwest around dinner time and weaken as they approach the Twin Cities overnight.

Thunderstorm chances will increase during the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Some storms could become severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threats.

Storms may linger into Wednesday before ending, with heavy rain possible.

Starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend, dry weather returns with near-normal temperatures.

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