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After quiet Thursday, warm-up will begin in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Thursday will be a quiet weather day in the Twin Cities, but after that, the heat will start to take over.

After some patchy morning fog and a small chance for a shower, sunshine will return Thursday as temperatures begin to rebound. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Dry weather will continue Friday, with a noticeable warm-up. Over the weekend, temperatures will surge into the 90s, with very little chance of rain.

Early next week could bring the hottest stretch of the year so far. Highs will hit the 90s, and there's an outside chance of reaching 100.

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