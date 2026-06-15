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Quiet Monday in Twin Cities, with some rain possible later on

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Relatively quiet summer weather will continue in the Twin Cities Monday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s, with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening, especially north of the Twin Cities. 

Wednesday will bring a better chance for widespread rain, with showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly across southern Minnesota. Many spots could see up to half an inch of rain.

Highs will remain seasonable in the 70s later in the week.

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