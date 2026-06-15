Quiet Monday in Twin Cities, with some rain possible later on

Relatively quiet summer weather will continue in the Twin Cities Monday.

Highs will be in the upper 70s, with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening, especially north of the Twin Cities.

Wednesday will bring a better chance for widespread rain, with showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly across southern Minnesota. Many spots could see up to half an inch of rain.

Highs will remain seasonable in the 70s later in the week.