Quiet, comfortable weather stretch will continue through Thursday in Twin Cities

The next couple of days will be mostly sunny, dry and comfortable in the Twin Cities.

Expect highs around 80 on Wednesday and Thursday — both will be great days to keep the windows open.

Friday will be dry for much of the day, with our next chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms arriving at night. Heat will begin to build back in, reaching the mid to upper 80s over the weekend.

There will be additional chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, but it shouldn't be a washout.

Next week will bring more seasonable temperatures and periodic storm chances.