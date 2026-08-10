Pleasant daytime temps, nightly storm chances early this week in Minnesota

Monday will be a pleasant day in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 80s and lower humidity.

A few showers and storms are possible beginning at night and continuing into Tuesday morning, mainly across southern Minnesota. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, with wind and hail the main threats.

More storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, and again the next night.

Cooler air will arrive later in the week, with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s.

By the weekend, highs will be in the mid-70s, with a chance for rain.