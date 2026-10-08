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Thursday brings coolest temps of the week to Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Thursday is quiet and slightly cooler in the Twin Cities, with highs in the upper 60s and cloud cover increasing through the day.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the 70s. A few early showers are possible across far southern Minnesota.

A big warm-up comes Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Strong southerly winds gusting between 40-45 mph will nurture near-critical fire weather conditions.

Sunday will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy winds will keep elevated fire weather concerns in place before a sharp evening cooldown.

Highs will drop down to the 50s and 60s Monday, with light rain chances returning.

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