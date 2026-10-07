Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Fire weather concerns Wednesday in Minnesota amid warm, dry conditions

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Fire weather concerns increase Wednesday in Minnesota amid warm and dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 70s with northwest winds gusting around 25 mph.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the stretch, but still a few degrees above normal with dry weather.

Friday will be warmer again as southerly winds return. A few showers could clip far southern Minnesota early.

Another big warm-up starts Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and winds gusting 30-40 mph. Fire weather will again be a major concern.

The next widespread rain chance arrives Sunday through early next week, followed by a much cooler pattern with highs in the 50s and 60s.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue