Fire weather concerns Wednesday in Minnesota amid warm, dry conditions

Fire weather concerns increase Wednesday in Minnesota amid warm and dry conditions. Highs will be in the low 70s with northwest winds gusting around 25 mph.

Thursday will be the coolest day of the stretch, but still a few degrees above normal with dry weather.

Friday will be warmer again as southerly winds return. A few showers could clip far southern Minnesota early.

Another big warm-up starts Saturday with highs in the mid 80s and winds gusting 30-40 mph. Fire weather will again be a major concern.

The next widespread rain chance arrives Sunday through early next week, followed by a much cooler pattern with highs in the 50s and 60s.