Highs near 80 Tuesday in the Twin Cities; cooler air follows

A big fall warm-up is upon the Twin Cities Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with breezy winds.

A cold front knocks temperatures back into the low-to-mid 70s on Wednesday. Dry air and wind will raise fire weather concerns, especially in western Minnesota.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and seasonable with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Saturday will be another warm one with highs climbing back into the upper 70s.

Cooler air arrives Sunday with the potential for rain early next week, though the timing remains uncertain.