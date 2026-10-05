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Weather Forecast

Sunny and mild Monday in the Twin Cities after chilly start

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Monday will be mostly sunny and mild in the Twin Cities after a chilly start. A few areas could see frost early. Highs could reach near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the early week with highs well into the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

A weak front brings a modest cooldown for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures remain above normal.

Another warm-up Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs climbing into the 70s. Saturday's high could reach into the upper 70s to low 80s.

The pattern may turn more fall-like Sunday through next week with cooler air. The metro's next rain chance comes early next week but timing remains uncertain.

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