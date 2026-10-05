Sunny and mild Monday in the Twin Cities after chilly start

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild in the Twin Cities after a chilly start. A few areas could see frost early. Highs could reach near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the early week with highs well into the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

A weak front brings a modest cooldown for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures remain above normal.

Another warm-up Friday and Saturday with sunshine and highs climbing into the 70s. Saturday's high could reach into the upper 70s to low 80s.

The pattern may turn more fall-like Sunday through next week with cooler air. The metro's next rain chance comes early next week but timing remains uncertain.