Record warmth in Twin Cities through the weekend; cooldown ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Highs will get near 90 degrees on Friday in the Twin Cities, with warm overnight lows near 70.

Saturday will still be hot, with wind gusts between 35–45 mph. There will be little relief overnight.

It will be even gustier early Sunday ahead of a temperature drop as a front pushes through later in the day.

Monday will feature seasonable highs and a slight chance of showers, mainly south of the metro.

The first frost or light freeze of the season is possible on Tuesday night under clear skies.

