Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

More sunny, mild late October weather in Minnesota Tuesday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Tuesday is another sunny and mild October day in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 70s south of Interstate 94 and upper 60s up north. Wednesday will be more of the same.

Plenty of sunshine in store both Thursday and Friday, with temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal.

A cold front brings scattered showers Saturday, but rainfall looks light. Most areas should see less than a quarter inch.

Next week, cooler weather returns, with temperatures closer to normal for late October.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue