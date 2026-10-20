More sunny, mild late October weather in Minnesota Tuesday

Tuesday is another sunny and mild October day in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 70s south of Interstate 94 and upper 60s up north. Wednesday will be more of the same.

Plenty of sunshine in store both Thursday and Friday, with temperatures 15-20 degrees above normal.

A cold front brings scattered showers Saturday, but rainfall looks light. Most areas should see less than a quarter inch.

Next week, cooler weather returns, with temperatures closer to normal for late October.