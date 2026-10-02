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#Top10WxDay in Twin Cities ahead of warmer weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Friday is a #Top10WxDay in the Twin Cities with sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

Saturday will be warmer, with some western Minnesota spots reaching the 70s. A few showers arrive Saturday night, but rain amounts stay light.

Sunday will be dry, comfortable and mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures.

Monday will be another quiet day with increasing warmth as southerly winds return.

A stretch of mild, dry weather begins Tuesday with highs climbing into the 70s.

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