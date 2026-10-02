Top10WxDay in Twin Cities ahead of warmer weekend

Friday is a #Top10WxDay in the Twin Cities with sunshine and highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

Saturday will be warmer, with some western Minnesota spots reaching the 70s. A few showers arrive Saturday night, but rain amounts stay light.

Sunday will be dry, comfortable and mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures.

Monday will be another quiet day with increasing warmth as southerly winds return.

A stretch of mild, dry weather begins Tuesday with highs climbing into the 70s.