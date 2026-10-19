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Weather Forecast

Warm, dry stretch continues Monday in the Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Sunshine and warmer temperatures reign both Monday and Tuesday in the Twin Cities with highs pushing near 70 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and mild as high pressure keeps rain away. Highs will reach into the 70s.

Friday will still be warm for late October, with little change in the forecast.

The metro's next rain chance arrives Saturday, but amounts look light.

A few showers are possible this weekend as a storm system moves in from the west. 

Warm and dry weather will hold through most of next week.

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