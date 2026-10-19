Warm, dry stretch continues Monday in the Twin Cities

Sunshine and warmer temperatures reign both Monday and Tuesday in the Twin Cities with highs pushing near 70 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and mild as high pressure keeps rain away. Highs will reach into the 70s.

Friday will still be warm for late October, with little change in the forecast.

The metro's next rain chance arrives Saturday, but amounts look light.

A few showers are possible this weekend as a storm system moves in from the west.

Warm and dry weather will hold through most of next week.