Soggy, chilly Thursday in the Twin Cities; season's first frost possible Saturday

A storm system rolls into Minnesota Thursday, bringing back the clouds and wet weather to the Twin Cities.

Rain moves into the metro and southern Minnesota through the morning commute and lingers into the afternoon. It wraps up by Thursday evening with a quarter-inch to half-inch of total precipitation, but very little for central and northern Minnesota.

Highs will only reach the low-to-mid 50s both Thursday and Friday.

Winds will pick up into Thursday night with gusts between 25-35 mph, driving in more cool air for Friday.

WCCO

Spotty showers are possible again early Friday, but the clouds clear into the afternoon. Saturday morning will be chilly with the metro's first good chance for frost.

Lows will be in the mid 30s with lots of sunshine, getting the metro to near 60 by the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy this weekend with gusts near 30 mph.

High pressure will drive the forecast with dry weather and pleasant temps into early next week. Expect highs back in the upper 60s and near 70 with morning lows in the 40s.