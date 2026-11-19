Thursday will be breezy but mild in the Twin Cities with highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Winds will temporarily ease in the evening hours.

Strong southerly winds ramp back up Friday with gusts near 40 mph across southern Minnesota. Record temperatures are possible with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Rain chances arrive Friday evening across northern Minnesota, spreading farther east and south overnight.

Periods of rain are possible Saturday, especially across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A few areas could pick up around a half inch.

Much colder air moves in behind the front for Sunday and Monday. Highs fall into the 30s and overnight lows dip into the teens and 20s.

The metro is trending towards seasonable temps next week around Thanksgiving with highs in the upper 30s to 40.