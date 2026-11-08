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Sunny with highs in the mid-50s make for #Top10WxDay in Minnesota

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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Sunday will be sunny and mild in Minnesota, making for a #Top10WxDay.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s. Expect a few breezes in the morning with gusts up to 20 mph.

A dry front passes Monday, bringing a few clouds and even milder temps near 60.

High temperatures will return to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and drop down into the 40s Thursday and Friday.

The forecast stays dry and quiet all week long, with another warming trend next weekend.

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