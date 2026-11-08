Sunny with highs in the mid-50s make for #Top10WxDay in Minnesota

Sunday will be sunny and mild in Minnesota, making for a #Top10WxDay.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s. Expect a few breezes in the morning with gusts up to 20 mph.

A dry front passes Monday, bringing a few clouds and even milder temps near 60.

High temperatures will return to the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and drop down into the 40s Thursday and Friday.

The forecast stays dry and quiet all week long, with another warming trend next weekend.