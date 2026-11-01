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Warm, sunny start to November in Minnesota ahead of heavy rain

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

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Sunday will be the warmest day of the week in Minnesota, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s under a mix of clouds and sun.

A strong system will bring heavy rain and wind Monday into Tuesday, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. Temps still stay mild with highs near 60.

The showers should taper off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a quieter stretch the rest of the week.

Temperatures cool back closer to average by the end of the week: low 50s for highs and near 40 for lows.

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