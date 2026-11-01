Warm, sunny start to November in Minnesota ahead of heavy rain

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week in Minnesota, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s under a mix of clouds and sun.

A strong system will bring heavy rain and wind Monday into Tuesday, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. Temps still stay mild with highs near 60.

The showers should taper off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a quieter stretch the rest of the week.

Temperatures cool back closer to average by the end of the week: low 50s for highs and near 40 for lows.