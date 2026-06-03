Mostly dry Wednesday before multiple rounds of storm chances

Wednesday will be dry for most of the day in the Twin Cities, though scattered storms may develop late.

Expect afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Storms should develop mostly west of Interstate 35 in the evening and overnight hours.

WCCO

Thursday brings the best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms, likely later in the day. Some of those storms could become strong with heavy rainfall.

Additional storm chances will linger into Friday.

The weekend will bring warmer, drier weather, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.