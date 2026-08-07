Chance of afternoon showers, but mostly dry Friday for Twin Cities

A slow-moving cold front arrives Friday in the Twin Cities with the opportunity for a few showers and storms.

Some of the storms bring a marginal risk — 1 on a scale of 5 — for severe wind or hail.

Even with some clouds, it'll feel warm and muggy in the metro with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

WCCO

It stays warm behind the front for the weekend with highs back in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Most of the weekend looks dry, but some waves of energy may lead to some showers and storms Saturday night and Monday morning.

Things look to quiet down early next week with more sunshine and highs back near 80.

The metro may only see highs in the 70s by the end of next week and next weekend.