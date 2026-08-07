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Chance of afternoon showers, but mostly dry Friday for Twin Cities

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso,
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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A slow-moving cold front arrives Friday in the Twin Cities with the opportunity for a few showers and storms.

Some of the storms bring a marginal risk — 1 on a scale of 5 — for severe wind or hail.

Even with some clouds, it'll feel warm and muggy in the metro with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

WCCO

It stays warm behind the front for the weekend with highs back in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Most of the weekend looks dry, but some waves of energy may lead to some showers and storms Saturday night and Monday morning.

Things look to quiet down early next week with more sunshine and highs back near 80.

The metro may only see highs in the 70s by the end of next week and next weekend.

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