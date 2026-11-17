Tuesday will be a mild, windy day in the Twin Cities, but some changes are coming later in the week.

Expect highs in the 50s, though some parts of Minnesota will struggle to hit that mark thanks to more clouds.

Wednesday will be breezy again, with returning sunshine helping highs reach the 50s. Thursday looks quieter and drier.

The winds should pick up again on Friday and Saturday. An arriving system will bring increasing rain chances, mainly to the north of the metro.

Colder air will move in Sunday, with a few snowflakes possible as lingering moisture exits.