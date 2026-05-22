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Cooler, cloudier end to workweek in Twin Cities; weekend gets wet start

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
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Katie Steiner

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Expect some brief rain early Friday in the Twin Cities ahead of a cooler and windier day.

Friday's high will reach into the mid 60s with cloudy skies and gusts between 10-15 mph.  

WCCO

The real rain chances will come in the overnight hours, where the metro could pick up to a half inch of precipitation. Western Minnesota will see about 1-1.5 inches by early Saturday.

The skies will clear out Saturday with highs around 70, which is around average for late May.

Sunday and on, the metro will see highs in the 80s with lots of sun.

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