Wind, fire danger and a few storms Thursday in Minnesota

Thursday will be very windy and warm in the Twin Cities, with highs approaching 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for dozens of counties in northwest, west central and southwest Minnesota due to the threat of fire weather, with areas of blowing dust.

WCCO

There is a narrow line of gusty showers or an isolated storm in the metro Thursday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

WCCO

Friday will be hotter, drier and still breezy with another high fire weather day across much of the region.

Saturday will be warm and quieter with lighter winds. Rain and thunderstorm chances ramp up Sunday with a soaking rain possible.

An active spring pattern arrives early next week with widespread rain, thunderstorms and the potential for strong to severe storms Sunday and Monday.