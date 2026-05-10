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Breezy but sunny Mother's Day with highs near 60 ahead of warm up

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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Aside from a few morning clouds, high pressure moving in from Canada will make for a beautiful Mother's Day filled with sunshine in the Twin Cities.

It will still be a little breezy and cool with highs near 60.

Monday will feature more sunshine and some warmer temps with highs in the upper 60s

The next chance for a few showers arrives Monday night into early Tuesday. This system will bring a lot of wind, with gusts on Tuesday pushing 30 to 40 mph.

The only other chance for a little rain this week is on Thursday.

Temperatures warm back up into the 70s for most of the week, with even some 80s on Friday and Saturday.

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