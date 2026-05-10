Breezy but sunny Mother's Day with highs near 60 ahead of warm up

Aside from a few morning clouds, high pressure moving in from Canada will make for a beautiful Mother's Day filled with sunshine in the Twin Cities.

It will still be a little breezy and cool with highs near 60.

Monday will feature more sunshine and some warmer temps with highs in the upper 60s

The next chance for a few showers arrives Monday night into early Tuesday. This system will bring a lot of wind, with gusts on Tuesday pushing 30 to 40 mph.

The only other chance for a little rain this week is on Thursday.

Temperatures warm back up into the 70s for most of the week, with even some 80s on Friday and Saturday.