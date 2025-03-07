Friday kicks off warm-up in Twin Cities, with temps near 60 early next week

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on March 7, 2025

A lovely weekend is on tap in the Twin Cities, with the nearly foot of snow dropped on Wednesday on its way out.

Above-average weather is on deck for the entire seven-day forecast, with Friday partly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

Saturday will also be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s.

Turn your clocks forward an hour on Sunday, which will be in the low 50s and sunny.

Monday will be money, with plenty of sunshine and highs close to 60.