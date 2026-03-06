Rain, then ice and snow Friday in Twin Cities before quick Sunday warm-up

Morning showers and a few thunderstorms move through southern Minnesota Friday. A second round of storms is possible in the late afternoon or evening near the Iowa border, with a low risk for a stronger storm.

Friday night into Saturday morning, rain changes to freezing rain in western Minnesota, then a mix of freezing rain and snow spreads east overnight. Around a tenth of an inch of ice and 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible in the west and central parts of the state, creating slick travel.

Light snow tapers off Saturday morning. Roads gradually improve as temperatures rebound into the upper 30s to near 40 by the afternoon.

Sunday into Monday, a fast warm-up takes hold. Sunshine returns and temperatures climb well above normal, with some areas reaching the 60s Monday.

Another system may bring a round of wintry weather from Tuesday into Wednesday, followed by a cooler stretch that could keep temperatures below normal into mid March.