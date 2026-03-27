Twin Cities gets cold, quiet end to the workweek; weekend brings fire danger

The Twin Cities will have a cold and quiet end to the workweek, with highs in the 30s, a dry feel and lighter winds.

A big warm-up comes Saturday with highs near 60 degrees, but it will be very dry and windy. Fire danger is a real concern, especially south and west of the metro.

Sunday will still feel mild with improving conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60 with lighter winds.

Early next week, highs will mainly be in the mid 60s with a chance for more activity around the metro. A more active pattern returns mid-to-late week with periodic chances for precipitation, but timing remains uncertain.