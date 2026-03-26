Chilly Thursday in Twin Cities, with weekend warmup ahead

Thursday will be cooler in the Twin Cities with scattered showers early in the day.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s with a noticeable chill.

WCCO

Friday will be the coldest day of the stretch with highs stuck in the 30s.

The metro turns the corner Saturday with highs rebounding into the 50s with more sunshine.

Sunday will be even warmer, with highs climbing into the 60s and a really nice spring feel.

Early next week, mild conditions continue with highs in the 50s and 60s, but a more active pattern starts to build.