Heat, humidity build this week in Minnesota as storm chances increase

Showers and thunderstorms gradually end from west to east Monday in Minnesota, with localized heavy rainfall.

The Twin Cities will dry out through the morning, and then the afternoon should bring some dry time and sun.

WCCO

Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs near 90 degrees. Heat indices will push into the mid-to-upper 90s. Another round of showers and thunderstorms develops Tuesday night, bringing the potential for severe weather.

Summer heat peaks Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible late in the day into the evening.

Severe weather potential continues Thursday as storms may redevelop across the region. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Temperatures return closer to normal later this week with lower humidity and only isolated rain chances. Highs will fall back into the 70s.