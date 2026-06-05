Active Friday, quiet Saturday in Minnesota; storm chances return late weekend

Scattered thunderstorms pop up across Minnesota Friday.

For the Twin Cities, most storms will be in the afternoon, before losing energy later around sunset. A few storms may produce gusty winds and hail.

WCCO

Saturday will be dry and quiet with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Sunday will be hot and humid, with storm chances increasing late in the day and continuing into Sunday night.

Periodic showers and thunderstorms continue next week, with much hotter air building in and highs reaching the 90s.