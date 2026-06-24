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Twin Cities to dry out Wednesday ahead of comfortable end to workweek

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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A few showers and thunderstorms remain possible early Wednesday, mainly across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. 

The Twin Cities will start out Wednesday with some patchy fog, and will most likely end up dry with some clouds, a breeze and highs in the mid-70s.  

WCCO

Both Thursday and Friday will be dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s.

Warmer air returns this weekend with highs back into the 80s. Storm chances increase late Saturday into Sunday.

Next week will be hotter and more humid with highs near 90 and daily thunderstorm chances.

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