Comfortable heat Tuesday in the Twin Cities ahead of late-week rain

A couple of comfortably hot days ahead in the Twin Cities until badly needed, widespread showers arrive.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points will be in the 60s, making it feel more comfortable than the recent heat wave.

Rounds of elevated wildfire smoke will continue to waft across Minnesota midweek, but most of it should stay aloft with limited impacts at the surface.

Thursday into Friday, widespread showers and thunderstorms return, bringing a good chance for beneficial rainfall to the metro.

Temperatures cool back into the mid 80s this weekend with a few lingering shower chances possible in western Wisconsin.