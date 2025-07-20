Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Beautiful Sunday before storms, humidity and higher temps settle in for week

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
Read Full Bio
Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on July 20, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on July 20, 2025 03:06

Sunday is going to be stunning in the Twin Cities, with low humidity, highs right around 80 and light winds.

There is an air quality alert in the northernmost part of the state due to wildfire smoke, with the most unhealthy air in the northeastern part. That alert is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.

The Twin Cities will see storms come in from the west overnight, and could see a wet morning commute.

After that, Monday is nice as well. Dew points will creep up a bit and there's a chance for storms in the evening and overnight hours.

For the rest of the week, there are chances for thunderstorms every day. It will get hotter and much more humid with highs near 90.

Katie Steiner

Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.