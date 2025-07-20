Beautiful Sunday before storms, humidity and higher temps settle in for week

Sunday is going to be stunning in the Twin Cities, with low humidity, highs right around 80 and light winds.

There is an air quality alert in the northernmost part of the state due to wildfire smoke, with the most unhealthy air in the northeastern part. That alert is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.

The Twin Cities will see storms come in from the west overnight, and could see a wet morning commute.

After that, Monday is nice as well. Dew points will creep up a bit and there's a chance for storms in the evening and overnight hours.

For the rest of the week, there are chances for thunderstorms every day. It will get hotter and much more humid with highs near 90.