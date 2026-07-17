Improved air quality in Twin Cities Friday, but heat still a danger

The Twin Cities area remains under an extreme heat warning and air quality alert Friday morning, though the air is expected to be drastically improved over the day before.

The air quality alert is set to expire at 11 a.m. Though the metro has already seen much of the smoke from northern wildfires clear, areas up north are still experiencing hazardous or very unhealthy air quality.

The extreme heat warning is in place through 9 p.m., with highs in the mid-90s expected.

An isolated shower with some thunder is possible in the metro Friday night.

Saturday will be dry and slightly cooler, with highs around 90. Temperatures will warm again heading into next week, and the next good chance for will arrive late Sunday.

Cooler air will settle in by Tuesday, with near to below normal temperatures expected through the end of the week.