Warmer Friday in Twin Cities, with real heat set to return over the weekend

The warm-up continues in the Twin Cities on Friday, with even hotter weather set to arrive over the weekend.

Breezy winds will pull in more humidity and get temperatures back to average in the low to mid-80s on Friday. There could be a shower or two in the morning, but a better chance for spotty storms occurs later in the day across northern Minnesota. Severe wind and hail are possible with those storms.

Highs will climb back into the 90s over the weekend, with the humidity making it feel closer to 100. An extreme heat watch is in place, and WCCO has issued possible NEXT Weather Alerts for both days.

Spotty storms are possible again Sunday night.

We'll stay toasty into early next week.