Early, late storm chances sandwich hot, humid day in Minnesota

A stray shower or storm could pop up in the Twin Cities Tuesday morning, and a hot and humid day will follow.

Highs will be in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

More storms are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, especially across southern Minnesota. Strong winds and heavy rain will be the main threats.

WCCO

Another round of more scattered storms is possible Wednesday night, but the potential for severe weather is lower.

Cooler air will settle in late in the week, dropping highs into the 70s by the weekend. More storms are possible over the weekend.