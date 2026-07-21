Heat abates Tuesday in Twin Cities, kicking off comfortable stretch

Comfortable summer weather will return to the Twin Cities on Tuesday and stick around through Friday.

Highs will be around 80 in the metro, with reduced humidity.

Wednesday will be a #Top10WxDay, with highs around 80, sunshine, light winds and solid air quality.

Thursday and Friday will be dry, with highs near or slightly below normal.

Over the weekend, heat and humidity will build back in. Highs will return to the 90s. We'll be mostly dry, though a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out as the heat returns.