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Gloomy Tuesday in Twin Cities before return to nicer weather

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
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Katie Steiner

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Tuesday's going to be a gloomy day in the Twin Cities, with lingering light showers early, clouds, strong winds and highs in the mid-50s.

Overnight lows heading into Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s. After that, though, temperatures will return to the mid-60s for the rest of the week, with a decent amount of sunshine.

The weekend looks warm, with highs in the 70s and 80s. It will also be dry for the most part, though there is a small chance for showers on Friday and again Saturday morning.

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