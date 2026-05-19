Gloomy Tuesday in Twin Cities before return to nicer weather

Tuesday's going to be a gloomy day in the Twin Cities, with lingering light showers early, clouds, strong winds and highs in the mid-50s.

Overnight lows heading into Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s. After that, though, temperatures will return to the mid-60s for the rest of the week, with a decent amount of sunshine.

The weekend looks warm, with highs in the 70s and 80s. It will also be dry for the most part, though there is a small chance for showers on Friday and again Saturday morning.