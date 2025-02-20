Bitter cold eases Thursday in Twin Cities before full-fledged weekend warm-up

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on Feb. 20, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — The bitter cold eases a bit on Thursday in the Twin Cities before a full-fledged weekend warm-up.

Following subzero morning lows, highs will reach into the mid-teens by Thursday afternoon.

The metro will warm into the 20s on Friday and then to near freezing on Saturday.

Sunday's high will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a possible clipper system passing across northern Minnesota.

Another potential clipper system could bring light precipitation Monday and Tuesday in the metro, but the general trend is warmer, with highs possibly reaching 50 in some areas south.

No major arctic outbreaks are expected, but early March could see a brief cooldown before a potential warm-up by mid-month.