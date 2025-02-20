Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Bitter cold eases Thursday in Twin Cities before full-fledged weekend warm-up

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on Feb. 20, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report on Feb. 20, 2025 02:35

MINNEAPOLIS — The bitter cold eases a bit on Thursday in the Twin Cities before a full-fledged weekend warm-up.

Following subzero morning lows, highs will reach into the mid-teens by Thursday afternoon. 

The metro will warm into the 20s on Friday and then to near freezing on Saturday.

Sunday's high will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a possible clipper system passing across northern Minnesota.

Another potential clipper system could bring light precipitation Monday and Tuesday in the metro, but the general trend is warmer, with highs possibly reaching 50 in some areas south. 

No major arctic outbreaks are expected, but early March could see a brief cooldown before a potential warm-up by mid-month.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.