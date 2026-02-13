Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Springlike weekend ahead in Twin Cities, but winter returns next week

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Valentine's weekend will be lovely and springlike in the Twin Cities, but trust us — winter is not over.

Friday will be dry and mild. It will be warmest in the southwest part of the state and cooler northeast where snow lingers. Expect sunny skies with beautiful afternoon conditions. 

Saturday, aka Valentine's Day, will be a #Top10WxDay, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s in the southwest, with record highs in play.

Sunday through Tuesday stays above normal, with highs mostly in the 40s and 50s with continued snowmelt.

There won't be much of a day-to-day change early next week, with quiet, mild and mostly dry conditions.

In the middle of next week, conditions become more unsettled with precipitation chances and cooler air returning.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue