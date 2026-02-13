Springlike weekend ahead in Twin Cities, but winter returns next week

Valentine's weekend will be lovely and springlike in the Twin Cities, but trust us — winter is not over.

Friday will be dry and mild. It will be warmest in the southwest part of the state and cooler northeast where snow lingers. Expect sunny skies with beautiful afternoon conditions.

Saturday, aka Valentine's Day, will be a #Top10WxDay, with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s in the southwest, with record highs in play.

Sunday through Tuesday stays above normal, with highs mostly in the 40s and 50s with continued snowmelt.

There won't be much of a day-to-day change early next week, with quiet, mild and mostly dry conditions.

In the middle of next week, conditions become more unsettled with precipitation chances and cooler air returning.