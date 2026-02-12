Thaw accelerates Thursday in Twin Cities; possible record warmth this weekend

The thaw accelerates Thursday in the Twin Cities, with record warmth in sight this weekend.

Thursday will be dry with increasing clouds and above-normal temperatures between 30 to 40 degrees.

Friday turns warmer with sunshine returning and highs pushing into the 40s and low 50s.

Saturday is the warmest day, with low 50s possible and record highs within reach. Enjoy the Valentine's Day #Top10WxDay.

Sunday and Monday stay unseasonably mild with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The metro's next chance for rain holds off until the middle of next week.