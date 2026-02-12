Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Thaw accelerates Thursday in Twin Cities; possible record warmth this weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

The thaw accelerates Thursday in the Twin Cities, with record warmth in sight this weekend.

Thursday will be dry with increasing clouds and above-normal temperatures between 30 to 40 degrees. 

Friday turns warmer with sunshine returning and highs pushing into the 40s and low 50s.

Saturday is the warmest day, with low 50s possible and record highs within reach. Enjoy the Valentine's Day #Top10WxDay.

Sunday and Monday stay unseasonably mild with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The metro's next chance for rain holds off until the middle of next week.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue