Early storms will give way to more heat in Twin Cities Monday

After some early morning storms move through Minnesota on Monday, the heat will ratchet up once again.

One round of storms already moved through the Twin Cities in the early hours, and a couple more isolated storms are still possible through about 7 a.m.

WCCO

Once that pushes through, we'll be dry the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the 90s, with heat index values around 100. A heat advisory will be in place from noon to 6 p.m. for the metro and parts of southern Minnesota.

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler and less humid, with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Comfortable weather will continue through the week, with plenty of dry time. Over the weekend, heat will build back in, with highs returning to the 90s.