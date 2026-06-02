Dry and warm Tuesday in Twin Cities, with storm chances in coming days

Tuesday will be dry in the Twin Cities, with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be nice during the day in the metro, with highs in the mid-80s. Storms will start out west in the evening, with a chance for those storms to move into the Twin Cities in the overnight hours into Thursday. There's a chance this system could turn severe, with large hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall being the main threats.

There could be more rain in the Twin Cities on Thursday, particularly in the evening.

The weekend looks like it will be hot and humid.