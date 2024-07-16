Stretch of dry, cooler weather begins Tuesday in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 16, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Aside from a slight chance of isolated showers on Tuesday, the next few days of the forecast look dry.

We're also going to cool down a bit, with a stretch of below average weather lasting through the weekend.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s in the Twin Cities, with sunshine, moments of clouds and possibly some stray showers.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week as high pressure starts shifting toward the upper Midwest.

By the weekend, temperatures will get to the lower 80s. Humidity shouldn't be much of a problem this week.

