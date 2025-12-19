Watch CBS News
Cold settles in for the weekend in Twin Cities with holiday relief ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Friday stays cold and breezy with lingering slick spots across the Twin Cities.

Highs will reach into the mid-20s. Friday night brings a light wintry mix for central Minnesota and western Wisconsin which could add a thin glaze or light coating.

The weekend stays firmly winterlike with bitter mornings and wind chills dipping below 20, and under zero at times.

Travel improves during the day but cold air keeps conditions slow to change. 

Looking ahead to the holiday week, temperatures trend milder with quieter weather overall and no major storms showing up right now.

