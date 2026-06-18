Cooler Thursday in Twin Cities before weekend warm-up

Cool and comfortable weather will settle in Thursday in the Twin Cities before a weekend warm-up.

Breezy northwest winds and lower humidity will keep temperatures near 70 degrees. It will feel noticeably cooler than earlier this week.

On Friday, a passing disturbance may spark scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Limited instability should keep any stronger storms isolated.

Over the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid to upper 70s, with a more typical June feel. Most of the weekend looks dry with comfortable humidity.