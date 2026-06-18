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Weather Forecast

Cooler Thursday in Twin Cities before weekend warm-up

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Cool and comfortable weather will settle in Thursday in the Twin Cities before a weekend warm-up.

Breezy northwest winds and lower humidity will keep temperatures near 70 degrees. It will feel noticeably cooler than earlier this week.

On Friday, a passing disturbance may spark scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Limited instability should keep any stronger storms isolated.

Over the weekend, temperatures will gradually warm back into the mid to upper 70s, with a more typical June feel. Most of the weekend looks dry with comfortable humidity.

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