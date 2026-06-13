Cooler, comfortable weekend on tap for Twin Cities

Minnesota is in for a cooler but comfortable weekend.

Behind a weak front that passed through Friday night, expect highs in the mid-70s Saturday afternoon, with a few breezes and some passing clouds.

Sunday will look and feel similar, with highs a touch cooler in the low 70s.

Our next chance for a little rain arrives Monday night with another weak system. More rain is possible midweek.

Temperatures look like they'll stay slightly below average all week, with highs in the mid-70s.