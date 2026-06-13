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Cooler, comfortable weekend on tap for Twin Cities

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
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Adam Del Rosso

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Minnesota is in for a cooler but comfortable weekend.

Behind a weak front that passed through Friday night, expect highs in the mid-70s Saturday afternoon, with a few breezes and some passing clouds.

Sunday will look and feel similar, with highs a touch cooler in the low 70s.

Our next chance for a little rain arrives Monday night with another weak system. More rain is possible midweek.

Temperatures look like they'll stay slightly below average all week, with highs in the mid-70s.

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