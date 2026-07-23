Another comfortable day in Twin Cities Thursday before warm-up begins

Aside from a few clouds and light winds, Thursday will be a comfortable day in the Twin Cities.

Highs will be near 80 in the metro.

Things will begin warming up Friday, with highs in the mid-80s and a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will also be on the rise. A spotty storm or two is possible Friday night, especially across northern Minnesota.

The weekend will bring even warmer temperatures. Highs will be back in the 90s on Saturday and Sunday, with the humidity making it feel closer to 100.

Spotty storms are possible again Sunday night.

We'll stay toasty into next week, but rain chances look to stay low.